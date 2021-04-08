Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $10.60 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,206,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,601,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,314.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,466 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

