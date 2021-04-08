Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $131.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.04% of Alaska Air Group worth $131,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

