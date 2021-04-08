V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 76,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of V.F. worth $134,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -646.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

