Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $133,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $101.63.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.