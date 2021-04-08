Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 31,170 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $136,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,809 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990,795 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,053,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.15 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.