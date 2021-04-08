Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $730.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47), with a volume of 61672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £212.16 million and a P/E ratio of 74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 665.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 613.46.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.