Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 5.5%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 12,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,056,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at $43,321,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

