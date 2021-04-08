Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 6.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.13. 65,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,900,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

