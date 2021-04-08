Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,619.00

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,619 ($21.15) and last traded at GBX 1,586.50 ($20.73), with a volume of 967258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The company has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,514.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,484.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

