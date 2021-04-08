Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.67

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 1342088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 36.74 and a quick ratio of 36.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.29 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

