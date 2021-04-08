Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $728,000 Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Granite Construction by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $41.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

