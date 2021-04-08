Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $140,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.