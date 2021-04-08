Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 413,394 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 413,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.45% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $137,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

