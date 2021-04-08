Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 153,778 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153,778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.34% of Hub Group worth $142,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,513,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

