ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.49.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

