ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.49.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
