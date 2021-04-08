Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Target Price at GBX 415.67

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.67 ($5.43).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.17) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

