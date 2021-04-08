ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron Sells 6,250 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $8,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ePlus by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ePlus by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

