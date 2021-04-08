Simeon Salzman Sells 15,000 Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

