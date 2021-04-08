MANTRA DAO Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 16% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $120.69 million and $22.37 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00055566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.53 or 0.00630093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 281,217,812 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

