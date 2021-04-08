Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Announces Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%.

KDNY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.