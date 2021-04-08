Evolus’ (EOLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

