Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $62.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 187,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $72,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

