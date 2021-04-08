Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $62.77.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after buying an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.