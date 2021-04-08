Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lear Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

