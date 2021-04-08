Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $424,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,066.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total transaction of $733,043.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $307.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

