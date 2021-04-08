Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind Sells 6,645 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $243,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04.
- On Friday, February 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96.
BATS:JAMF opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.