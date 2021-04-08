Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind Sells 6,645 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $243,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04.

On Friday, February 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96.

BATS:JAMF opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

