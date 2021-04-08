Oppenheimer Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ACAD stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,084,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 428,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

