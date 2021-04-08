BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BHV stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

