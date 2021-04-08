BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BHV stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $17.49.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
