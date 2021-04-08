BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

