Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.