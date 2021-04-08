Leggett & Platt Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,049 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 756% compared to the average daily volume of 473 put options.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

LEG opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

