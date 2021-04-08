Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $9.44.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.
Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.