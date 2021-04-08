Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 714,373 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 585,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

