Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 93,611 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,611 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,867,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

