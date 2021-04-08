Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,753 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Colony Capital stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.