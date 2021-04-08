Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stock Position Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,861 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKD. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

