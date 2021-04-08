Captrust Financial Advisors Has $69,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $3,161,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3,315.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 102,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 88,415 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

