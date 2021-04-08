Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

