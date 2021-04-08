Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 322,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,961,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.25 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

