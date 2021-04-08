Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates FY 2024 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its FY 2024

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.00-10.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.4-31 billion.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

