Barrington Research Comments on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.