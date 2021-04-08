Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Uber Technologies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,256 shares of company stock valued at $20,131,966. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

