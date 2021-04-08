Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 113,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,539,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.