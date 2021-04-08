Saltchuk Resources, Inc. Acquires 720,216 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 720,216 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,203,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,775,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 40,763 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $85,602.30.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

