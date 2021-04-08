Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee Sells 28,148 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,208,257.40.

On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $13,269,068.19.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.

LYFT stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lyft by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lyft by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 398,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.