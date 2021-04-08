Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 350,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

