Insider Selling: EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.43. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $115.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

