Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of AgEagle Aerial Systems worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 717,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $50,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

