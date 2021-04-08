Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after buying an additional 2,417,364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,248,000 after buying an additional 628,530 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,296,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period.
CHNG opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.
Change Healthcare Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.