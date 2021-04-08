Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after buying an additional 2,417,364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,248,000 after buying an additional 628,530 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,296,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period.

CHNG opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

