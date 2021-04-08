Analysts Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) PT at $93.36

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE LSPD opened at $68.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of -84.48. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.12 million. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

