Brokerages Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) PT at $16.14

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CADE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.74 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

